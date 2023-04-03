Toyota Motor March U.S. Sales Down 9.1%

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America reported March 2023 U.S. sales of 176,456 vehicles, down 9.1 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2022. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month represented 27.5 percent of total sales volume.

Toyota division posted March sales of 150,099 vehicles, down 12.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Lexus division posted March sales of 26,357 vehicles, up 12.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

For the first quarter, Toyota Motor North America reported sales of 469,558 vehicles, down 8.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis versus March 2022. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 118,836, representing 25.3 percent of total sales volume.

For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 401,306 vehicles, down 10.9 percent on a volume and DSR basis. Lexus division reported sales of 68,252 vehicles, up 6.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis.

