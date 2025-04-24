Toyota Motor March Total Worldwide Sales Up 10.9% YoY

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corporation announced its sales, production results for March 2025. Total worldwide sales were 10,43,423 units, up 10.9% from last year. Toyota, including Lexus, worldwide sales were 9,68,442, up 7.9% from a year ago. For March 2025, total worldwide production was 9,77,241, an increase of 10.3% from prior year. Toyota, including Lexus, worldwide production was 8,80,476, up 9.1% from previous year.

For the cumulative period from January to March 2025, total worldwide sales were 27,15,384 units, up 7.5% from prior year. Total worldwide production was 27,50,175, up 11.7% from last year.

