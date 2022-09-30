Toyota Motor lowers October output target by about 50,000 vehicles

Contributor
Satoshi Sugiyama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Toyota Motor Corp on Friday lowered its October production target by about 50,000 to about 750,000 vehicles due to a shortage of chips.

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Friday lowered its October production target by about 50,000 to about 750,000 vehicles due to a shortage of chips.

The Japanese automaker said its 9.7 million vehicle production target for the current financial year through March 2023 has not changed.

Toyota said last week it planned to produce about 800,000 vehicles worldwide in October, about 100,000 short of its average monthly production plan, due to semiconductor shortages.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; editing by Jason Neely)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters