Toyota Motor Introduces New 2026 GR Corolla

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Thursday announced the launch of new 2026 GR Corolla, designed to drive in challenging environments.

Powered by a turbocharged G16E-GTS 1.6 liter 3-cylinder turbo engine, the new GR Corolla features improved body rigidity and rear grip for better suspension movement and direct feeling to ensure consistent steering and stable cornering.

Moreover, its high-power engine outputs 300 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 295 lb.-ft. of torque, offering the most thrilling ride to the riders.

For 2026, the GR Corolla is available in two dynamic grades: GR Corolla and GR Corolla Premium Plus, equipped with design features like a bulge hood with functional gloss-black air vents, a color-keyed spoiler, and striking gloss black 15-spoke cast alloy wheels, all complemented by Brin Naub suede-trimmed sport seats with sleek grey stitching.

The 2026 Toyota GR Corollas are expected to arrive this fall with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $39,920.

Currently, Toyota's stock is trading at $197.58, down 0.26 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

