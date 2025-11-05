Markets

Toyota Motor H1 Net Income Declines; Sales Revenues Up 5.8%

November 05, 2025 — 01:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) reported that its first-half net income attributable to company was 1.77 trillion yen, a decline of 7.0% from prior year. Earnings per share was 136.07 yen compared to 142.15 yen. Operating income was 2.01 trillion yen, down 18.6%. Automotive operating income decreased 28.2%, mainly due to the increase in expenses and others.

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, sales revenues were 24.63 trillion yen, up 5.8%. Sales revenues for the automotive operations increased 4.8%, to 22.1 trillion yen. Consolidated vehicle unit sales in Japan and overseas increased 5.0%, to 4,783 thousand units. Vehicle unit sales in Japan increased 3.3%, while overseas vehicle unit sales increased 5.4%.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects net income attributable to Toyota Motor of 2.93 trillion yen, and sales revenues of 49.0 trillion yen.

