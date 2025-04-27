Markets
Toyota Motor Explores Investment Options For Toyota Industries Amid Media Speculation

April 27, 2025 — 11:07 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - In response to media reports suggesting Toyota Motor Corporation is considering investing in the privatization of Toyota Industries Corporation, the company stated it is currently exploring various possibilities, including a partial investment.

Toyota Motor also emphasized that it continuously evaluates the most optimal approach, but no decisions have been made at this time.

Separterly, Toyota Industries stated that it is considering various possibilities to enhance its enterprise value, including proposals to improve capital efficiency or to go private through a special purpose company. However, the company clarified that no decisions have been made at this time.

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Toyoda, chairman of Toyota Motor Corp., proposed to acquire supplier Toyota Industries Corp. in a 6 trillion yen or $42 billion deal.

Toyota Industries produces looms for textile manufacturing and parts for Toyota's vehicles.

