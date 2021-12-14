Toyota Motor Details Its Battery EV Strategies - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) said it plans to roll out 30 battery EV models by 2030, globally offering a full lineup of battery EVs in the passenger and commercial segments. The company targets to achieve global sales of 3.5 million battery EVs per year by 2030.

Toyota Motor said it will increase new investment in batteries from the 1.5 trillion yen announced in September to 2 trillion yen. The company will also expand the options for carbon-neutral vehicles by offering a full lineup of battery EVs.

