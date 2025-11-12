Markets

Toyota Motor To Create Upto 5,100 Jobs With Launch Of New Battery Plant In North Carolina

November 12, 2025 — 10:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Wednesday introduced its all-new battery plant in Liberty, North Carolina, which is expected to generate up to 5,100 new American jobs.

The facility will serve as Toyota's hub for developing and producing lithium-ion batteries needed for its ever-growing portfolio of electrified vehicles.

Additional production lines at Toyota North Carolina are set to launch by 2030, the company added.

The automaker plans to invest up to $10 billion over the next five years to support future mobility efforts in the U.S.

Currently, TM is trading at $206.87, up 0.43 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.