Toyota Motor To Create Upto 5,100 Jobs With Launch Of New Battery Plant In North Carolina

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Wednesday introduced its all-new battery plant in Liberty, North Carolina, which is expected to generate up to 5,100 new American jobs.

The facility will serve as Toyota's hub for developing and producing lithium-ion batteries needed for its ever-growing portfolio of electrified vehicles.

Additional production lines at Toyota North Carolina are set to launch by 2030, the company added.

The automaker plans to invest up to $10 billion over the next five years to support future mobility efforts in the U.S.

Currently, TM is trading at $206.87, up 0.43 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

