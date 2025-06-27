Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) was up +2.99% at $175.74. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.32% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.67, down 26.46% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $79.41 billion, indicating a 4.57% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.62 per share and revenue of $339.36 billion, which would represent changes of -21.14% and +7.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.32% lower. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Toyota Motor Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.17 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.2.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 210, this industry ranks in the bottom 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

