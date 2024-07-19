Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) ending at $197.15, denoting a -1.35% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.22% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.01, indicating a 43.12% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $72.48 billion, indicating a 5.69% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $21.05 per share and revenue of $319.48 billion, indicating changes of -16.96% and +2.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.62% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.89, so one might conclude that Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.36 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

