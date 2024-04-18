Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest market close, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) reached $231.84, with a -0.91% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.52%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 5.17% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 4.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.91, showcasing a 5.21% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $67.21 billion, showing an 8.28% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.19, which means Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.35.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

