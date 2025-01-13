Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) reached $183.25, with a -0.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.36, indicating a 35.98% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $78.36 billion, indicating a 3.91% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $19.90 per share and a revenue of $307.28 billion, indicating changes of -21.5% and -1.54%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.16% decrease. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.14 of its industry.

We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Foreign industry stood at 0.73 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.