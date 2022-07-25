Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $159.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 6.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Toyota Motor Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Toyota Motor Corporation to post earnings of $3.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63.65 billion, down 12.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.48 per share and revenue of $280.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.38% and +0.33%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.21.

We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

