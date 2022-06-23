Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $157.52, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.29% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Toyota Motor Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Toyota Motor Corporation is projected to report earnings of $3.98 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $63.86 billion, down 11.92% from the year-ago period.

TM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.47 per share and revenue of $282.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.43% and +1.14%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.19% lower. Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.41, which means Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, TM's PEG ratio is currently 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

