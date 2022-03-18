Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $171.70, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 6.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.88%.

Toyota Motor Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Toyota Motor Corporation to post earnings of $2.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 44.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $70.2 billion, down 3.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.53 per share and revenue of $280.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.62% and +8.99%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.74% higher. Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.88, which means Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

