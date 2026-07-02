Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves 2.91%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $174.59, marking a +2.91% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.8%.

The stock of company has fallen by 5.86% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Toyota Motor Corporation will be of great interest to investors.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $20.98 per share and revenue of $324.16 billion, indicating changes of +6.99% and -3.64%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.65% lower within the past month. As of now, Toyota Motor Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.06.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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