Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves -1.52%: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the most recent trading day at $206.73, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.67% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.47% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $17.92 per share and a revenue of $308.85 billion, signifying shifts of -24.1% and -2.05%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Toyota Motor Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Toyota Motor Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.72 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.49.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.