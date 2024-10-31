Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the most recent trading day at $173.02, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.76%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 2.93% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.39, marking a 32.87% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $79.78 billion, up 0.81% from the year-ago period.

TM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.70 per share and revenue of $323.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.4% and +3.67%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Toyota Motor Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Toyota Motor Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.07 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.3.

We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.72.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

