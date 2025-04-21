Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $174.52, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.55%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 7.51% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.92, signifying a 41.48% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $78.47 billion, indicating a 5.24% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.94% higher within the past month. As of now, Toyota Motor Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.59 for its industry.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

