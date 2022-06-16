Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves -1.46%: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the most recent trading day at $154.46, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Toyota Motor Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.06, down 30.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $66.05 billion, down 8.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.57 per share and revenue of $287.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.88% and +2.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.65% lower. Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.32, which means Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.99 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.