Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the most recent trading day at $175.98, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.62% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.34, signifying a 45.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $72.69 billion, indicating an 8.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $16.76 per share and revenue of $303.73 billion, indicating changes of +26.2% and +10.55%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Toyota Motor Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% lower within the past month. As of now, Toyota Motor Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Toyota Motor Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.64 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.79.

Meanwhile, TM's PEG ratio is currently 0.53. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. TM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.