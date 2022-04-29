Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the most recent trading day at $171, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 14.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.15%.

Toyota Motor Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.40, down 53.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $68.2 billion, down 6.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.16% lower. Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.34.

We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

