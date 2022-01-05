Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves -1.12%: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $196.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.27% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 9.1% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Toyota Motor Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.76, down 33.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $69.27 billion, down 11.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.65 per share and revenue of $285.79 billion, which would represent changes of +24.42% and +11.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.68. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.68.

Also, we should mention that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.