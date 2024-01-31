Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $199.70, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.66, down 3.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $73.72 billion, indicating a 6.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.48 per share and revenue of $305.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.69% and +11.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.85% higher. At present, Toyota Motor Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.26.

We can additionally observe that TM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.32 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.