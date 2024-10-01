Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) standing at $178.06, reflecting a -0.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.53%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.92% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Toyota Motor Corporation will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Toyota Motor Corporation is projected to report earnings of $4.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.87%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $79.78 billion, up 0.81% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $22.01 per share and revenue of $318.23 billion, indicating changes of -13.18% and +1.97%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.02% higher. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.11. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.52.

One should further note that TM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.76.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.