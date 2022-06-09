Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the most recent trading day at $164.51, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Toyota Motor Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Toyota Motor Corporation to post earnings of $4.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $66.05 billion, down 8.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.57 per share and revenue of $287.41 billion, which would represent changes of -3.88% and +2.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.65% lower. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.71, so we one might conclude that Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.