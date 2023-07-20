Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $163.28, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 23.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Toyota Motor Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Toyota Motor Corporation is projected to report earnings of $3.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $69.98 billion, up 6.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.66 per share and revenue of $304 billion, which would represent changes of +25.45% and +10.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.74% higher within the past month. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.16, which means Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.