Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $180.25, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.82% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 9.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Toyota Motor Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Toyota Motor Corporation is projected to report earnings of $2.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 44.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $70.2 billion, down 3.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.23 per share and revenue of $280.35 billion, which would represent changes of +21.61% and +8.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.69% lower. Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.12.

Investors should also note that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.44 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

