Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $189.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.89%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 6.95% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 2.86%, and the S&P 500's gain of 10.54%.

The upcoming earnings release of Toyota Motor Corporation will be of great interest to investors.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18 per share and a revenue of $309.21 billion, representing changes of -23.76% and -1.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.63% lower. Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.57. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.87.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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