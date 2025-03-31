Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $176.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.33% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 8.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.19, indicating a 56.11% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $75.52 billion, indicating a 1.28% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.01 per share and revenue of $309.97 billion, which would represent changes of -17.12% and -0.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Toyota Motor Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Toyota Motor Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.52 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.6, so one might conclude that Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, placing it within the top 50% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

