Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) ended the recent trading session at $200.43, demonstrating a -1.74% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.69%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.64%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 2.77% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 6.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.65 per share and a revenue of $309.68 billion, representing changes of -21.01% and -1.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower. At present, Toyota Motor Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.11.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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