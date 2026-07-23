Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $176.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.21% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

The stock of company has risen by 7.26% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $20.99 per share and revenue of $325.34 billion, indicating changes of +7.04% and -3.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.67.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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