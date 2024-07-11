Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) ended the recent trading session at $203.73, demonstrating a -1.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.95%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.11% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 18.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The upcoming earnings release of Toyota Motor Corporation will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.01, marking a 43.12% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $72.48 billion, down 5.69% from the year-ago period.

TM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.05 per share and revenue of $319.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.96% and +2.37%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.62% decrease. Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Toyota Motor Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.78 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.13.

One should further note that TM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.61 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

