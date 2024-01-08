Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $187.89, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.41% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.2%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 0.11% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.66, marking a 3.17% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $73.72 billion, indicating a 6.59% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.31 per share and revenue of $305.05 billion, which would represent changes of +45.41% and +12.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Toyota Motor Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.69. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.81 for its industry.

We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.38.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

