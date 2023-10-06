Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the latest trading day at $173.18, indicating a +0.08% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.87%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.6%.

The company's stock has dropped by 3.26% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.77% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.34, signifying a 45.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $72.69 billion, showing an 8.88% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $16.90 per share and revenue of $303.73 billion, indicating changes of +27.26% and +11.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Toyota Motor Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.65, which means Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.48 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

