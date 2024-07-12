Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the latest trading day at $207.59, indicating a +1.89% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 15.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.01, signifying a 43.12% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $72.48 billion, down 5.69% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $21.05 per share and a revenue of $319.48 billion, indicating changes of -16.96% and +2.37%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.62% lower. Currently, Toyota Motor Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.17.

It is also worth noting that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.