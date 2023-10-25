Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) reached $175.18, with a +0.61% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.53% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.32% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.55% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.34, marking a 45.22% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $72.69 billion, showing an 8.88% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.94 per share and revenue of $303.73 billion, which would represent changes of +27.56% and +10.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% higher. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.28. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.29 for its industry.

It's also important to note that TM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.48. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Foreign industry stood at 0.46 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 39, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.