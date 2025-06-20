Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the most recent trading day at $172.40, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

The stock of company has fallen by 3.95% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.45% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.67, indicating a 26.46% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $79.41 billion, showing a 4.57% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.62 per share and a revenue of $339.36 billion, representing changes of -21.14% and +7.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 16.32% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Toyota Motor Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.43. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.43.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

