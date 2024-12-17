Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the most recent trading day at $173.28, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.3% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 25.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Toyota Motor Corporation to post earnings of $4.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.98%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $78.36 billion, down 3.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.56 per share and revenue of $304.34 billion, which would represent changes of -14.95% and -2.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Toyota Motor Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% lower within the past month. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.8.

Meanwhile, TM's PEG ratio is currently 0.31. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

