Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM)

Q2 2021 Earnings Call

, 7:50 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for joining us despite your occupied schedules. We really appreciate your participation. We would like to start Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Financial Performance Announcement of Toyota Motor Corporation. In order to directly convey to you the financial results, we have invited some stakeholders who are present here today, and this is distributed online to the media representatives.

First of all, let me introduce the participants from TMC side for the part one. Kenta Kon, Chief Financial Officer and Operating Officer; Masayoshi Shirayanagi, Chief Officer for External Affairs and Corporate Communications.

Without further ado, Mr. Kon, is going to share with you the overview of the financial results.

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I am Kenta Kon. First and foremost, we would like to convey our deepest sympathy to those who have been suffering from COVID-19, and those who have been affected by the continued spread of the virus. We also would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to our customers around the world who chose us, as well as our stakeholders, shareholders, dealers and suppliers who support us.

Now, I would like to discuss Toyota's financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March, 2021. First, consolidated vehicle sales for the first half ended September 2020 was at 3,086,000 units, which were 66.3% of the consolidated vehicle sales for the first half of the previous fiscal year. Toyota and Lexus brand new vehicle sales was at 4,011,000 units, which was 81% of such sales for the first half of the previous fiscal year. Although vehicle sales for the first quarter when the impact of lockdown measures implemented in many countries was severe amounted to 69% of that of the quarter of the previous fiscal year. Vehicle sales for the second quarter recovered to 93.1% of that of the previous year. Once again, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to our customers around the world who chose us, and all of our stakeholders including our sales outlets and suppliers who have made an effort to deliver as many vehicles that our customers want as possible.

Consolidated financial results for the first half of this fiscal year were sales revenue of JPY11,375.2 billion, operating income of JPY519.9 billion, pre-tax income of JPY728.8 billion and net income of JPY629.3 billion. I would like to explain the factors which impacted operating income year-on-year. First, the effects of foreign exchange rates decreased operating income by JPY120 billion. Second, cost reduction efforts increased operating income by JPY50 billion. Third, the effects of marketing activities decreased operating income by JPY970 billion, largely due to the decrease in sales volume caused by the spread of COVID-19. Finally, a reduction in expenses increased operating income by JPY115 billion. As a result, excluding the overall impact of foreign exchange rates, stock valuation gains and losses and other factors, operating income decreased by JPY805 billion year-on-year. As for operating income for each region, although operating income decreased year-on-year in all regions, largely due to the decrease in sales volumes caused by the spread of COVID-19, we succeeded in securing operating income in all regions.

Next let me explain our consolidated subsidiaries and equity method affiliates in China, as well as our financial services business. As for China business, operating income of consolidated subsidiaries increased by JPY34.2 billion year-on-year to JPY112.4 billion, thanks largely to marketing efforts. Our share of profit of investment accounted by equity method was up JPY15.5 billion year-on-year to JPY79 billion, thanks largely to marketing efforts. Regarding financial services, operating income excluding stock valuation gains and losses for the fiscal year was broadly flat year-on-year at JPY211.2 billion.

Next I would like to explain our return to shareholders. In this interim period, although the automotive industry as a whole was in a downturn due to the spread of COVID-19, we were able to report a profit for the first-half of this fiscal year with the support of our stakeholders, including our shareholders. Considering these factors, we plan to make an interim ordinary dividend of JPY100 per common share. In addition, we would like to thank our shareholders for their continuous support and have decided to add a special dividend of JPY5 for a total of JPY105 per common share. As for share repurchases, we have decided not to repurchase our common stock as a form of interim shareholder return. Although our profitability remains trying an impact of the continued spread of COVID-19 continues to be unpredictable, we remain committed to accelerating our efforts to sow the seeds for the future through investment in growth for transformation and actions for SDGs.

Now let us move on to discuss the outlook for the full fiscal year ending March 2021. With regards to our consolidated vehicle sales, we have increased our forecasts from the time of our first quarter results by 300,000 units to 7.5 million units. Regional sales breakdown is as stated in the presentation. As for Toyota and Lexus brand vehicle sales, we anticipate that vehicle sales will increase by 300,000 units compared to our forecast from the time of our Q1 results to 8.6 million units. Regarding the recovery of Toyota and Lexus brand vehicle sales, we anticipate that sales will recover to previous year levels, namely approximately 100% in October to December, and approximately 105% in January to March 2021.

Next let me explain the full year consolidated financial performance. We've adopted Forex rate assumptions for October onwards of JPY105 per dollar and JPY120 per euro, which makes the full year assumptions JPY106 per dollar and JPY121 per euro. Based on this, our forecast for full year consolidated financial performances are, sales revenue of JPY26 trillion, operating income of JPY1,300 billion, pre-tax income of JPY1,760 billion and net income of JPY1,420 billion.

Now I'd like to explain the factors that will impact the operating income year-on-year comparing to our forecast at the beginning of the fiscal year. Operating income is now expected to be JPY1,300 billion, up JPY800 billion from the previous forecasts at the beginning of the fiscal year. The detailed analysis is as stated in the presentation.

Please see slide 15, which compares the latest operating income forecast for this fiscal year with the result of the previous fiscal year. Although, we were able to report a profit and the first-half of this financial year has just completed and the environment surrounding us remains highly uncertain considering the risk of a second and a third wave of COVID-19. In the second-half of this financial year, while continuously making efforts together with all our stakeholders, including cost reduction efforts at all levels and efforts at manufacturing sites and sales outlets, we remain committed to continuing to steadily sow seeds for the future, and to accelerating our transformation into a mobility company.

This concludes my presentation. Thank you for your attention.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

We would like to start the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Now Mr. Katori [Phonetic] of Yomiuri Newspaper, please. I will switch the screen. So if you find yourself on the screen, please start asking your question, please. We're now switching the screen. So please give us a little time. Now Mr. Katori please, could you start your question please?

Katori -- Yomiuri Newspaper -- Analyst

Katori of Yomiuri Newspaper. Thank you for the opportunity. First of all, with respect to the financial results you have just announced, I would like to ask your appraisal and assessment, especially you made an upward revision. So what is the most important factor that contributed to that? What is your view on that? And at the same time, some European countries have locked down the countries and COVID-19 is spreading once again in the United States. So toward the second-half, what is your assessment or the likely risk in the second-half? That's my first question.

And second question relates to the production. When you had this announcement in May, you already had impact on your production plans. And you also talked about that, because demand was affected. However, as we look back the recovery since then seems to be going on quite smoothly. So for the past half year, how have you been able to coordinate your supply chain? If you have been able to do that successfully, what were the keys for that? Those are my two questions.

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

Thank you for your question. First of all, with respect to my assessment and appraisal of the financial results. First of all, the financial results between April and September, it covers six-month period. The first three months period and the second three months period, so dividing into these two, three months period. The first quarter and second quarter show different situations. I wish I could show you the PowerPoint or slide showing the quarterly financial results. Could you show the quarterly financial results on the screen, please? Thank you. In the first half, the operating income JPY506 billion. What you see on the screen it relates to three months period in the second half, the operating income was JPY506 billion. So if we divide this as April-September period the latter half that is July September period, compared with the first three months shows significant recovery.

And the marginal decrease in operating income compared to the first three months period has shrunk significantly. And on the quarterly basis, the operating income of JPY500 billion was generated, which owes a great deal to the efforts made by individuals and that achieved the recovery that we are now seeing in the figure of operating income. And the fact that we have been able to achieve the recovery to this extent was also mentioned when the financial results were announced previously, which show the projection of 8 million units and JPY500 billion. But we're not quite sure because the things were so uncertain, despite that, and although this is just the half year place where the first-half was completed, but the fact that we were able to generate positive profit also a great deal to every effort made by dealers and suppliers to deliver as many vehicles as possible.

And it really owes the hard work of those people. And that allowed us to keep our plants running and by us keeping the plants running also allowed many related industries or suppliers to keep on their operations. And therefore, the entire automotive industry has been supporting this recovery and I really felt that in the real field. So that's what I felt in the first half year period. And as I said, this shows only the results of the first half or half year period. But as I look back in specific cases since the global financial crisis, for the past 11 years, we consistently engaged ourselves in various initiatives and activities. And those efforts created the foundation for what we see today. I strongly feel about that. For example, the financial institutions really supported us and cooperated with us. We were able to take loans from financial institutions and we were able to secure solidly the financial resources we need. At the time of the global financial crisis, we had JPY3 trillion, but today with the support of financial institutions, it has been raised to JPY9 trillion or JPY10 trillion.

And in conducting activities and business during this fiscal year, those support meant a great deal to us. At the beginning of the fiscal year, we really didn't know what could happen in charge of financial and accounting activities of the company. I wasn't quite sure how the things will evolve. But the top executives, especially our present Toyota as a top executive, remain very calm and very stable and that allowed us to make decision whenever that need to be made on the spot. So that helps us a great deal and I appreciate that a great deal.

With respect to the second-half as Mr. Katori mentioned in his question, we see lockdown in place, and the COVID-19 virus is spreading, and we will continue to remain vigilant on those evolution and developments. And as I said, we only have actual results for the half year period. It's not that we have a clear view of the next half year. So I will continue to watch very carefully the impact of COVID-19.

In terms of the status of production, right now at this moment, for example, in North America or Europe, the production in April was almost zero. However, at this point, right now, we have seen significant recovery. For example, in North America in September, the actual result was compared with previous year, 108% of the previous year's level, and in Europe, it's 102% of the previous year's level. And in Japan, the recovery has been made to the extent of the production reaching 104% of the previous year's level. So in the sense, the suppliers and supporters are working very hard, they're being kept extremely busy. They have a huge workload because of the strong recovery. So while preventing the risk of COVID-19 spreading, working closely together with the suppliers, we would like to keep this production momentum.

That's my response. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Katori. We'd like to go on to the next question. From Asahi Newspapers, Chiba-san [Phonetic] please. We will be switching the screen. When you see yourself on the screen, please start with your question. Mr. Chiba, please.

Chiba-san -- Asahi Newspapers -- Analyst

This is Chiba speaking. This is Chiba from Asahi Newspapers, do you hear me?

Operator

Yes, we hear you fine. Your question please.

Chiba-san -- Asahi Newspapers -- Analyst

Thank you. I might be asking you on the details. But for the factors that increase operating income for us Asterix number two. The others area for data sales and marketing and there's quite a large more than JPY100 billion, JPY110 billion, and Asterix number three for the increase or decrease and expense and expense reduction efforts. This is also plus JPY115 billion or JPY130 billion quite a big number. And also Asterix number four, valuation gains and losses from swaps etc is JPY45.8 billion. So I think there are some accumulated from the April to June period. But can you tell me the breakdown of these? And in addition to that, for July to September term, is there any characteristic special factors for the second quarter on the positive side and the negative side? What kind of special factors were there in the second quarter?

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

Thank you for your question. So for the contents, starting with the effects of marketing activities. So for the increase, decrease -- increase, there is JPY110 billion. The breakdown, there's mainly two factors here and the first will be for the sales expenses, so this has reduced. And particularly in North America, the incentives has gone down. In order to -- since we have been effectively utilizing our marketing expenses, so therefore, incentives per unit has gone down. And also there was a drop in the total incentives, because of the drops in the total volume. So this has had an effect on the positive side. And now for the other negative side, this is a global factor. But for the supply parts, the income from supply parts had reduced somewhat. And these two factors in a net has an effect of JPY110 billion.

And the second for expenses, it is among the JPY130 billion, a large part of it will be the general expenses. So the business expenses and also entertainment fees and meeting expenses, event expenses. In our case, for example, consumables for the office works, office supplies. So including those factors this term this quarter, we have been able to reduce significantly. And for the business travel expenses, of course, it is difficult to move up travel freely, but just looking at a non-consolidated TMC, there's about several billions of reduction in the business travel expenses.

And going into the details for the consumables when the office supplies compared to last year, we have been using only about half of supplies. And also the research and investigations compared to the peak, it's about one-third compared to the peak. So, for example, we are doing research in-house with our in-house resources. So those are some efforts that we have been making to reduce the expenses, that has significant impact included in this JPY130 billion effect.

And this final part for the swap valuation gains and losses, this is accumulation of various factors. So the Forex swap costs, expenses and also for the securities. And many of the details have been accumulated in these numbers of the gains, losses from swaps, etc.

Chiba-san -- Asahi Newspapers -- Analyst

And also my question was about the three months special factors for the three months from July to September. Sorry for that, I forgot, excuse me. And especially for looking at July September items, if there was a special factor?

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

Actually there was not. There was no special factors. So looking at the operating income from July to September, no temporary or one-time income or loss, there was no significant item here. Thank you for your question.

Chiba-san -- Asahi Newspapers -- Analyst

Thank you.

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

Thank you, Mr. Chiba. Let's move on to the next question.

Operator

From Daily Industrial Newspaper, Mr. Nagatsuka [Phonetic], please. I will switch the screen so if you find yourself in the screen, please start your question. We are now switching the screen, so please give us a little while. Mr. Nagatsuka, please start your question. Mr. Nagatsuka, please turn on the microphone. Your microphone is still off, still muted.

Nagatsuka -- Daily Industrial Newspaper -- Analyst

Can you hear me?

Operator

Yes, we can hear your Mr. Nagatsuka.

Nagatsuka -- Daily Industrial Newspaper -- Analyst

Nagatsuka of Daly Industrial Newspaper. Thank you for the opportunity for asking this question. In terms of capex for the current fiscal year on the full year projection, it is JPY1,400 billion compared with the outlook shown at the beginning of the fiscal year there is addition of JPY50 billion. Could you explain the reason for that addition or increase for capex? Thank you.

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

In terms of the outlook for capex, it has been increased from JPY1,350 billion to JPY1,400 billion that's the reason for this JPY50 billion increase. There is no major factor behind that. The yen was lower than we had anticipated at the beginning and therefore there the difference caused by this translation difference and also in different projects. There has been some increase in project expenses in certain regions. And in other areas, there has been some decrease in those projected investments, but there has not been any major change that resulted in those fluctuations. It just the accumulation of small factors and this is the most up to date figure that we have announced today.

Nagatsuka -- Daily Industrial Newspaper -- Analyst

Thank you very much.

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

Mr. Nagatsuka, thank you for your question. Now let us move on to the next question.

Operator

Chunichi Newspapers, Ms. Osada, please. We will be switching the screen. When you see yourself on the screen please start your question. We're now switching the screen. Ms. Osada, please.

Hiromi Osada -- Chunichi Newspapers -- Analyst

This is Osada speaking from Chunichi Newspapers. Thank you for this opportunity. It's a detailed question. For the six months accumulated results in the interim results, number three labor costs. No, excuse me, not labor costs. For the effort made to reduce their expenses. So for the R&D, there was a plus JPY20 billion. So specifically, what are you talking about here?

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

Thank you for your question. Here also, it's not a significant item that's included in here, but for the R&D expenses, especially right now, we are focusing on the case areas. So we are now shifting the conventional R&D activities to the case areas for about 40%, it will be in the so-called advanced technology research areas. So the R&D expenses will be in this advanced R&D field, and especially for prototype expenses, those items have been continued to make improvements. And effect on net there will be annual basis a JPY20 billion effect that is, I think, how this number should be understood. So that is the answer. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, Ms. Osada. Allow me to move onto the next question please. From NHK, Mr. Noguchi please. We will switch over the screen. So when you find yourself on the screen, please start your question. Mr. Noguchi could you start your question, please?

Noguchi Shuji -- NHK -- Analyst

Thank you. Noguchi of NHK. Can you hear me?

Operator

Yes. We hear you well.

Noguchi Shuji -- NHK -- Analyst

Thank you for this opportunity. Relating to the outlook of the future period, as was referred to in the earlier question, to a certain extent going forward, the uncertainty remains very high. The US presidential election has not yet been called. Depending upon the outcome of that election, the environmental regulations in auto bills or policies likely get implemented in environmental areas might come out differently. So what is your assessment? What is your take on that at this moment? And in relation to the outlook on the second half, what are expected likely impact on your second half results?

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

Thank you. With respect to the second-half of our year, as far as the outcome of a presidential election is concerned, the final results are not called yet. But no matter what the outcome may be in the United States, we have been operating our business for many, many years for a long period of time. We employed many employees, including the dealers and suppliers and also the local community in which we are allowed to operate. We are working with them very closely in the United States. And as a result, we want to be a better corporate citizen and we remain committed to being that that. That stance will not change by enhancing our competitiveness, by becoming even more competitive. We will continue to work harder to become a better corporate citizen.

In terms of the outlook for the second half, we are not expecting any substantial impact stemming from how the presidential election turns out to be.

Operator

Mr. Noguchi, thank you for your question. Now going on to the next question. [Indecipherable] from Tokyokesai. We will be switching the screen. When you see yourself on the screen, please start with your question. We are switching the screen, a moment please. Your camera is off. Thank you, now we see you.

Unidentified Participant

This is [Indecipherable] speaking. Thank you. Do you hear me?

Operator

Yes, we hear you.

Unidentified Participant

Thank you. I wanted to ask a question regarding the US. So you talked about the sales incentives. And you said that there's positive impact from the reduction of incentives in operating income level compared with the previous quarter. We see a positive impact on the operating income. And for the inventory level for US, auto data shows that it's about 40 days. So in the past, it was around 60 days, I think compared to that it's quite reduced. And incentive, probably the level is about the same year-on-year. So it's flat.

So I think you can say that you have a healthy condition in selling the vehicles. And Toyota shares, it seems that it is increasing. Therefore, you can probably can say that it's not just in the recovery period, but you're having a good performance. So why do you think that in the US you're having a good performance? And also for the outlook for the inventory level, maybe the dealer side is not having enough inventory. So on a timeline, when do you believe that table return to the regular level? From suppliers, we hear that you have quite a tight inventory. And so what will be the outlook? How do you see the second half?

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

Thank you for your question. For North America, if you can see the per region situation for the segment between July to September the results are here. It's on page 19, probably in the back of the package. And for North America just looking at second quarter, we have been increasing the profit, operating income. And with breakdown here, of course, the automobile business is contributing plus the financial business. And so one-by-one to answer your questions for inventories, yes, it is still in a quite a tight situation. So according to the model, the situation will differ, but mainly the light pickups and also light SUVs will be those that does not have enough in inventory.

So when we ask the members in North America, they say that based on the inventory level for the incentives, there will be different according to the outlet of the dealer, and different according to the region we're talking about in the United States. So the incentives are being adjusted accordingly and try to work in detail as possible. And we believe that will be most effective in dealing with a situation and therefore the reason why we are having a good performance here is right now we're putting a lot of efforts in trying to increase the inventory level. But when you look at the new products, the new models, we have been able to continuously supply the new models into the channel. So several years ago, the SUVs were said that were quite behind and late in introducing SUV models. But now SUVs are being introduced in the US market and it's being taken quite well. That's what we believe the reason is. And for the inventory level, there's a lot of effort put by receiving the cooperation from suppliers to continue production and try to come to the level that we think is appropriate. So by the beginning of the term, we think that we will be able to recover to the most appropriate level.

Unidentified Participant

Just one additional question. So incentives from other side, do you think that even without so much incentives cars will sell? Is my understanding correct? We don't have to make too much effort in forcibly pushing up incentives.

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

Well, looking at the current situation, I think it's just a result of that. As a result, we can say that we did not need so much incentives. Thank you very much.

Operator

Let's move onto the next question, Iwasaki of Economic Journal. So we will switch the screen, so if you find yourself on the screen please start your question. We're switching the screen. So please give us a little more time. Mr. Iwasaki, could you please state your question.

Ichiro Iwasaki -- Economic Journal -- Analyst

Iwasaki of Economic Journal. Can you hear me?

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

Yes, we can.

Ichiro Iwasaki -- Economic Journal -- Analyst

Thank you. In terms of suppliers located in Central Japan and Chubu area and not limited to Chubu area, but throughout Japan, in terms of suppliers. As their production recovers, in terms of a supply chain, do you have any concerns or in terms of cash management the suppliers, I am right in understanding, that they have subsided and there is no further concern? As we see rather sharp recovery, what sort of attention should we paid to suppliers going forward? How are you going to work together with suppliers or corporate with suppliers? That's the first question.

Second question relates to the effect of the corporate action. In the first-half you achieved JPY50 billion with the benefit of that. That may reflect the impact of a production reduction and especially in the first half, you forgone the price change of the parts and components, so that maybe a factor but moving forward in the second-half in terms of cost reduction efforts, how are you going to achieve higher cost reduction working together with suppliers? What sort of specific activities are you going to engage yourselves in?

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

Thank you. In terms of concerns or concern about cash management or financial availability, do we have none? We need to remain very vigilant in terms of the development on that front. With suppliers we are working very close together and our procurement department for each supplier that we are working with are hearing out of their issues and their conditions. So that's how we are doing. And this year our procurement department are having very close communication with the suppliers more often than in the past and more closely than in the past. And by doing so, such information can be obtained from suppliers so that we can take necessary responses as needed.

In terms of cost improvement efforts, we announced JPY50 billion in the first half. In the first half, usually we took about JPY300 billion of cost reduction benefits in that further for year. And in terms of the first half, usually it should be around JPY150 billion, but that's a normal situation. So the normal situation generated JPY150 billion, whereas we actually achieved JPY50 billion. But this JPY50 billion includes JPY40 billion in materials price. On the gross basis, we did have the benefits of reducing cost or saving costs by JPY70 billion.

During this period, the volume especially in the first part of the first-half, between April, May and June, the production volume was very small. And partly due to that the efforts were made to improve productivity to save costs. And our support plans have been accumulating those cost reduction efforts, but because of the smaller volume the benefits of that was less visible. In the second-half, in terms of the full year outlook, we're expecting slightly below JPY200 billion, that are available in terms of our target. So in the second half, we'd like to accumulate and more and more in terms of cost saved. Thank you.

Ichiro Iwasaki -- Economic Journal -- Analyst

Thank you for your response.

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Iwasaki. There's still more questions but the scheduled time is coming closer. So we will just take one last question from Asahi Newspapers, Kamisa [Phonetic]. We will be switching the screen. When you see yourself on the screen please start with your question. Mr. Kamisa, please.

Kamisa -- Asahi Newspapers -- Analyst

I'm from Asahi Newspapers. My name is Kamisa. So there was earlier another question, but for the reason why you have good performance in the United States is also my question. In the United States, they're having a large impact from COVID. A number of infections is also increasing. So among in this environment, why is it that Toyota is able to have a good performance? And also for your outlook going forward, probably it's difficult to forecast. However, even with this wide spread of COVID, you're able to maintain this level of sales. So does it mean that, because it's not in a panic, you're able to have a forecast thinking from a stable perspective? So can you tell me a little bit more about your forecast going forward?

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

Thank you for your question. Well, thanks to everyone's support and cooperation. For the reason why we are able to continue ourselves is what I have explained previously. So, it is, one is because we are able to supply the products and also the dealers. The outlets are looking very in detail to adjust the incentives and those efforts are bringing out the results. As you have said, as Kamisa has said, the infection risk is heightening. And so absentee rate is actually increasing slightly, that is our understanding. Therefore, it's difficult to have a steady view for the next half. It's not still that kind of a situation. We will be watching every month and monthly we will be making efforts to build up our volume and that effort and that attitude will not change, that will not change for a while. So that is my understanding. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Kamisa. So with this, we would like to end our first part of the -- second part of financial results press conference. Thank you very much for your attendance. After this, we will take a 10-minute break, and from 1:40 we will begin with part two. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to start the Q2 financial results announcement for fiscal year 2021. This is part two of the announcement. First of all, let me introduce to you the participants from TMC. Representative Director and President, Akio Toyoda, Koji Kobayashi, Board Member, Chief Competitive Officer and Chief Project Officer, Shigeki Terashi. Now our President, Toyoda will make his presentation.

Akio Toyoda -- President, Member of the Board of Directors

My name is Toyoda. Today based on our first-half results, I would like to share with you my thoughts as the person responsible for the management of Toyota. We thought that a forecast by Toyota would serve as a kind of signpost for those in the automotive industry, especially in these times of much uncertainty regarding the future due to the COVID-19 crisis.

So at our year-end results announcement in May this year, we issued a full year forecast for 8 million units in worldwide new vehicle sales, and JPY500 billion in operating income presenting a guideline enabled abnormality management making it possible for each workplace to flexibly respond to changes in the environment. I believe that the upward revision to our forecast this time are due not only to our initiatives of these six months, but also to our initiatives over the past 11 years, making Toyota stronger as a company step-by-step. The increased strength of our financials and profit structure has also contributed. But I think that the number one factor has been that the people working for Toyota have grown stronger. At our manufacturing plants, we voluntarily produced face masks and medical face shields needed by the society.

Unplanned non-operation days all members engaged in Kaizen continuous improvement and greatly improved productivity. On the sales front, online sales and other initiatives allowed us to continue building relationships with our customers. Every single vehicle ordered by our customers keeps our plants and the economy going. To be able to keep on producing one vehicle at a time, I believe that our members in both production and sales desperately and fully devoted themselves to their work and that led to a rapid sales recovery. Through this sales recovery at the time of the global financial crisis lag behind the market by 4%. But in the case of COVID-19 crisis, our sales recovery outpaced the market by more than 3%. I believe this is the result of our ever-better cars being made by everyone and the effort to deliver them to our customers.

Thus, plans suspended by COVID-19 got back into action. I believe that the site of plants operating and people working energized their local communities. Let's make automobiles a driving force of the economy. I only indicated a direction, I believe all else was thanks to the power of the workplace, which continued to move in that direction. Moving in that direction was not limited to Toyota, as such actions spread to five automobile trade organizations in Japan, including the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association. The ripple effect is extremely strong in the automobile industry, and the industry in Japan employs 5.5 million people in Japan. Automobile businesses generate approximately JPY15 trillion in annual taxes and economic ripple effect is 2.5 times greater than the output of the automotive industry alone. Although, we're only halfway through our fiscal year, I think the fast recovery of the automotive industry is already having a positive impact on Japan's economy. The numbers we announced today are the result of the hard work of many people. They are in no way simply an outcome that came about by itself. I would like to once again express my appreciation to all those concerned. Thank you so very much.

Drive society forward with automobiles. This commitment is not something that we realized during the COVID-19 crisis. It is exactly the commitment of Kiichiro Toyoda, when he founded Toyota, improve the quality of life of the Japanese people with automobiles. Due to the so-called case revolution, the automobile industry is in a once in a century period of profound transformation. These are times in which the future is unclear and there are no right answers. So where are we headed? To answer that question, I realized that we needed to know from where we came.

Please have a look at this conical shape. This graph was put together more than 60 years ago by our then top management after the passing of Kiichiro to guide them as they carried forward the baton passed onto them. I believe that to help Toyota to move even further forward in a united way, top management at the time thought about what Toyota was and believed that their vision of Toyota should not be forgotten. Toyota, though born in Japan has expanded its presence around the world. Now, we find that we are living in an era of profound transformation. For our 370,000 people worldwide and their families as well as for the next generation that will support the Toyota of the future, in our Toyota's velocity, we have defined our mission as producing happiness for all.

Even though, Sakichi Toyoda made a loom and Kiichiro made an automobile, I think that what they truly wanted to make was a sense of happiness for any customer who used their products, as well as happiness for all the people involved in work related to those products. We realized that even if we change what we make, our pursuit of happiness will never change. And our vision as defined in our Toyota philosophy is creating mobility for all. After all, we are in the car business, therefore, I would like to continue to be discerning when it comes to mobility. And we use the word mobility with an added meaning. That meaning is each person should take action. What is required of us now is that each Toyota person takes actions that lead to the happiness of human kind, including concerning the global environment.

I believe that the Toyota philosophy which is a continuation of Toyota presets is the very spirit of the sustainable development goals. And I believe that management based on this philosophy will lead to sustainable efforts toward achieving these goals, along with the aim of the international society to make a better world. Even now, during the COVID-19 crisis, many people around the world are doing their best to survive while enduring hardship. Toyota's mission being producing happiness for all, we want to work especially in these times of emergency for someone other than ourselves, as well as for society and the future.

Going forward, we will be tested whether or not we can truly mass produce happiness. We will be grateful if we could receive strict yet warm guidance and support from all of our stakeholders, including you who are with us today. Thank you very much.

Operator

Now I'd like to start the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] From Daily Automotive Journal Mr. Fukuyi [Phonetic], please. I will switch the screen, so if you find yourself on the screen, please start your question. We are switching the screen right now. Mr. Fukuyi, could you start your question, please.

Fukuyi -- Daily Automotive Journal -- Analyst

From Daily Automotive Journal, my name is Fukuyi [Phonetic]. My question is addressed to Mr. Toyoda, President. Once again, what is your appraisal and the assessment of the first half financial results? And you have increased your forecast upward. What is your outlook for the second-half? Since you became President, I think this is the first time that you are speaking at the announcement of an interim financial results. What is the reason for you taking floor at this juncture?

Akio Toyoda -- President, Member of the Board of Directors

Let me respond to your question. Thank you for the question. At the initial stage we announced JPY500 billion for the full year basis, it was a projection and we achieved that in the half year period rather than in the full year basis, and that's not an easy task. As I mentioned in my own presentation, it is quite true that this past six months was the period of hard work for those people and again that was very important. But above anything else, since I became President of the company, we encountered many challenges, great financial crisis, the Great East Japan earthquake, and extreme recession of the Yen. And having gone through those challenges, we added to our efforts and we acquired our effort after effort and that accumulated to produce the results that we see today.

This is the first time that I attend this financial result announcement at the half year period. And as far as TMC is concerned, it is quite rare for the executive to be at the interim results announcement. But the reason why I am taking the floor now is because we are in the time of emergency caused by COVID-19 crisis. I have decided to be here. At the time of the emergency, I think it's very important to contribute through all business and work. But all of us working, we can protect employment, we can generate profit and we can pay tax that I think is the responsibility and role of the key industry, which is a bedrock of nation.

And automotive industry I believe has a huge spillover effect, the ripple effect is huge. And for us to continue doing business, continue working can energize the related industries. That's my view as well. And furthermore, at the initial stage for the full year basis to make a projection for the full year basis, I have the following repeating that is to say, by giving some baseline reference point for other, for the dealers, the suppliers and employees. We're energized to respond to those guidelines that they thought if there any better way, is there any other way that we can energize people, is there anything more that we can do and they took very positive initiatives in doing so. And I just wanted to express my gratitude on this occasion of crisis during that announcement.

And at the same time, many people are fighting this COVID-19 crisis, enduring sufferings and yet they are trying to do their best going through this and survive that, I'm aware of that. Although, this is a helping point, but us working together having the third quarter and fourth quarter by continuing to work and continuing our hard work, I just wanted to compare my strong determination doing that on this occasion. That's all. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Fukuyi. We would like to go onto the next question. From Automotive News, Mr. Hans, please. We'll be switching the screen. When you see yourself on the screen, please start with your question. We are now switching the screen, a moment please. Mr. Hans, please.

Hans Greimel -- Automotive News -- Analyst

Hello. Hans Greimel here from Automotive News. May I speak in English today?

Akio Toyoda -- President, Member of the Board of Directors

I will answer in Japanese.

Hans Greimel -- Automotive News -- Analyst

That's a good deal. Thank you. I'll keep my comments short. I just want to ask if you have an update on the Woven City project. Can you tell us when construction will start? When it will finish? When it will open? When people will start moving there? How many partners you have?

And maybe a second question would be, can you tell us your plans for the Olympics next year? Your technological showcase, how are you going to have to change that for the Olympics next year?

Akio Toyoda -- President, Member of the Board of Directors

Thank you, very much. I'd like to respond in Japanese. Probably you have the simultaneous interpretation, so I would be continuing to speak in Japanese. So if you can't understand me, you can just raise your hand and let me know that you don't understand.

For the project, Woven City project, it is steadily progressing. And the way that we are promoting this, we use a AT Sprint method. So I told myself the top executive and the person in charge every three weeks we hold a meeting to confirm the direction of the project. This rule that we introduced to have this meeting once every three weeks, every time in this meeting, I will make the decision that we believe is the best at that time. So, maybe it will be that this decision will be different to what we have decided three weeks ago, but the important thing is that every time we have this meeting, we will make the most appropriate decision that meets the environmental situation. So this is a rule that we have adopted to promote this project.

Most important is the candidate area that we will be using. This place is a Toyota Motor Corporation's East Japan, Higashi Fuji Plant. And this plant after one month it will be closing its operation, that is the plan. And therefore the employees that are working in the plant will be transferring to different locations to the Tofugu plant. And unfortunately, there may be employees because of family reasons or other reasons they may not be able to move to a far place, therefore we will be cooperating and supporting so that they can find a new job and any needs that they have. And in the meantime, we have been working with the cooperation of the community and also the suppliers nearby. We are trying to stand by each and every individual working in Higashi Fuji plant to try to secure a place to work for them after the closure of the plant. And we still think that steadily we will be able to secure those job opportunities for them. And for this location of the Higashi Fuji plant, we will start the construction work from next year.

And from the public affairs division, I was told that I should not say anything about any date. But I'd like to say that I want to make that announcement on February 23rd. The reason why February 23rd is because two-two-three, when you read it in a Japanese way, it's Fuji San, or we can say it's Mount Fuji. So in this area, you can call there to be Mount Fuji Day, we can make the ceremony to do the ground-breaking ceremony. If we can do the ground-breaking ceremony at the foot of Mount Fuji, that will be very symbolic. And I'd like to say to everyone that we're making preparations so that it may happen that day.

So now what will happening in this decision, well, for us, we have made a declaration that we're going to change ourselves from automobile company to a mobility company. So in this plan, we are going to utilize this location to develop the products that can create profit for us in the future, value for us in the future. And one, we're doing to need a demonstration test, and it's going to be easy. One thing that we will do using this lab will be the automobile driving vehicles. Automobile driving vehicles, it's important that you think together with the infrastructure as a package. And by having this infrastructure together, the development speed will be accelerating significantly. And with that belief, we have created one basic unit to create this living city. I think that's a big news for Woven City project.

The basic unit that I'm talking about is that each there will be a 150 meters by 150 meters square unit inside of the location and that will be consisting of three roads. There will be three roads moving in this location. One type of this road will be a dedicated road for automated driving autonomous driving test roads and other road will be dedicated for pedestrians. And then other third road will be a combination of a small mobility plus the pedestrians. So in this way, we want to look at how we can secure safety for autonomous driving vehicles.

I think it will be easier to understand if we have that kind of road. However, in the up ground there'll be weather conditions, like it will be different according to a sunny day, rainy day, hot day, cold day. The weather conditions will differ. And in these kinds of different as the hottest difference above ground, but underground we can have the environment that will not change with weather. So we can utilize that place for vehicles that those have to think about weather. And up ground we will think about weather conditions plus moving things people and things. And I am not an engineer, but probably it'll be the most easiest level to achieve autonomous driving and different dedicated roads.

And for the city that is consisted by these three different type of roads, our thinking of having 360 residents living in this area and for that what kind of people these 360 members are to explain a little bit, one group will be elderly and the second will be people with families, their family group, and the third group of people will be inventors. In a sense in Japan and this Woven City I want to displace that we will be creating a place that we will be able to understand the needs and the challenges that the elderly and the families are facing in living environment in Japan. And also in this location, we want to have inventors living together with those sort of challenges in their everyday life. So these inventors will be able to invent things, that'll be helpful for the challenges that the elderly and their family has. And that can be invented in a timely manner. And these inventors will apply certain rules. So they will have a certain period of time that they can work in the city. If they cannot come up with results in that certain period of time, then we will exchange and have them changed with other inventors.

So we're trying to have a rule or a mechanism, so that this place will always be vagrant, that will be quite active. And currently, individuals and also including corporations, corporate organizations, there's about 3,000 peoples in corporate organizations who have applied and wanted to become a partner with us in this Woven City. So in that sense I think for this Woven City Project, it is going to be a living laboratory. We'll be doing demonstrations of living lab. So it's an ever-evolving city that will never be completed. And our ultimate goal is to develop a safe mobility and also we want to have it human centric. So creating this kind of city, a town and together with infrastructure, we want to create the future of mobility. And in order to that we can't just work with us alone in just automobile companies, we want to have many partners to work with us and together with those partners we want to develop that kind of a city. So it will be ever evolving, and it will be a living laboratory.

So I hope that will be understood. And also, I'd like to ask you also to participate in certain way. We want to create the future together with you as well. So I hope that you can have high expectations and look forward to this project. I am sorry, it was long in explanation, but that's all for my response.

Operator

So Mr. Hans, thank you very much. Now let's move onto the next question. Mr. Shimizu of Nippon Life, please.

Hiroshi Shimizu -- Nippon Life -- Analyst

Thank you for this opportunity. My name is Shimizu of Nippon Life. As an institutional investor owning Toyota shares for a long period of time, I would like to ask the following question to Mr. Toyoda, the President. And including my explanation, I might take a little time.ind

Starting with the strong performance of the second quarter exceeding the market expectations and also the upward revision of the outlook and projection for the full year basis. And I think this is due to the hard work by Mr. Toyoda and the top management as well as employees and others involved in those hard work efforts. And I'd like to express my serious respect to that. I have been paying close attention to the words and phrases by President Toyoda. For example, in the past, you talked about intentional pause to increase competitiveness or making things is making people. And also I want to ensure that I'll be the last person to spend time dealing with the consequences of the past activities and those have been very impressive. And I here today heard very strong determination. I think that there are simple and succinct phrases clearly reflected the direction of Toyota moving forward and the determination of President Toyoda.

But I think above and beyond that is the role that Mr. Toyoda plays as a President to ensure sustainable development. Of course, that's naturally expected. But going beyond that, Mr. Toyoda seems to be taking on voluntarily a even greater responsibility at the country and global level. For example, he set as an objective of preserving 3 million vehicle production and the domestic production. And that's a reflection of determination to protect one of the green Japan, employment, technology and human resources. And at the same time, he is now trying to implementing initiatives to achieve for a redesign of Toyota to make it a mobility company and that goes beyond the reform and change of Toyota as an individual company, but rather it reflects the determination of trying to realize the future of the mobility society that no one has ever envision yet with Toyota playing a central role. And to realize that, I think it is essential and dispensable to create the corporate alliances, partnering with other companies.

So here, I would like to ask the following question. Not limiting yourself to Toyota as a company, but with Toyota playing the central role, you are at the leading edge of trying to create the society of the future and to produce happiness for all, I think you are at the cutting edge of that. But I wonder, what drives you, Mr. Toyoda to make those efforts so passionately aiming at those activities and responsibility that goes beyond one of individual company?

Akio Toyoda -- President, Member of the Board of Directors

Thank you for your question. Especially focusing among media people, I don't receive very positive assessment or evaluation often, I'm not used to that. So I feel a bit embarrassed by receiving such a positive and favorable assessment.

As Mr. Shimizu just mentioned and reflected in his questions, I just wonder to myself, what really is driving myself. And probably I could say that the one thing, the frustration and the bitterness that I felt. Since I became President and took helm of the company, what I always said that you can never pull it off, you can never achieve this. You have never experienced and your hardship and you don't know what's going on again. You have never been there. So you can't do this. You can't do this job. Let's see what you've got. And many people are simply waiting for me to fail, make mistakes. And as expected, I told you so, this is what we expected that's all the people have been expecting. And faced with that to this point they have been able to somehow model through, because we encountered many, many challenges and crisis. To meet the crisis, where are the crisis, characters, in a sense, the critical situation, also reflects opportunity that is to say predicament on the one hand and opportunity on the other hand. That word consistent of these two words. So I have experienced those new use crisis. And every time I tried to turn the crisis or predicament into opportunity. And by doing so, I tried to respond to those people who said you can never pull it up or you can never achieve that.

I wanted to demonstrate that I can do it. I did do this job. So I never wanted to be dusted and that drove me to work harder and harder. In addition to that and I say this in many different opportunities as a member of the founding family, I just wanted to make things right for the founders. I have been operating over the history of over 80 years, and including myself and those people in the management who have been supporting me are now sustaining Toyota. But looking back, the founding members never experienced the benefits of what they have accomplished and the success of their endeavors. I have advocated transforming Toyota from an automotive company to mobility company and have in mind the determination of the founding members will change itself from the automatic loom company into the automotive company and that really reflected within hardship they had to go through. What sort of challenges they had to go through, but completing transforming themselves.

Now, vis-a-vis the future generation can really do the same thing by transforming and redesigning the company completely. So we're able to do that, not just Toyota at the center, but to make sure that Toyota to be the company that is chosen by the people in the future society. And for Toyota to become such a company that I think has been a prime mover that really drove me over the years. And if I may venture to at the following, I can refer to love Japan, my love for Japan. Toyota is a global company today and we always wanted to be the best in town company in any country or region in which we are allowed to operate. And we have been trying to be a company chosen by the community. But the fact that we've been able to do that post to what our founders started. That is they established the first automotive company in Japan.

And we all as today convinced. So to that Japan, we want to contribute with our business with our automotive industry. And that I think has been very important driving force behind it. At the initial stage, it is quite true that I felt very lonesome, I felt being alone, even if I sold nobody was dancing behind me. That's where I find myself today. I wouldn't say everybody or all of us, but there are so many people who are dancing to my tunes. And increasingly, more and more people are dancing to my tunes or dancing with us. So for a little longer, as I look back at history not just looking back the history of past for the top management and the next generation, I want to make sure that they can move forward, looking at the future. So I would like to hand the baton over in that manner. So I hope you'll continue to support us in that.

Hiroshi Shimizu -- Nippon Life -- Analyst

Based upon the history, you're now trying to steer and forge the future. I once again heard from you the determination and perseverance. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Shimizu, for your question. Going on to the next question from Mr. Nagatsuka. We will now be switching the screen. When you see yourself on the screen, please start your question. We are now switching the screen. Mr. Nagatsuka, please. It seems that your microphone is on mute. Can you turn on your microphone.

Unidentified Participant

I'm from [Indecipherable]. My name is Nagatsuka. Thank you. Hi, I have a question to President Toyoda. For electrification, we're seeing an acceleration of the flow of electrification and Tesla's performances is quite steady. And currently, the battery cells for the vehicle batteries, they're moving in house and trying to improve the competitiveness on costs. So I'd like to ask how you view the company Tesla, President Toyoda. And based on your view, can you talk about your outlook for Toyota's electrification plans?

Akio Toyoda -- President, Member of the Board of Directors

Thank you for your questions. Well, I will be talking about how I view Tesla. And for electrification strategy, I would like to ask Mr. Terashi here to respond.

So first of all, in the stock market, Tesla's market capitalization is around JPY40 trillion, and this amount JPY40 trillion, for example, if you take Toyota and add the seven Japanese car companies, it will be the total of -- looking at all of these automobile companies, it's JPY33 trillion. So it means that just with one company, one Tesla, adding all the seven automobile companies of Japan, they have a more market value than the seven Japanese automakers. And this company, Tesla, they have made profit from base EVs and also with software updates, they have been generating profits. So that is the business model that they have. And also, they've been adding renewable energies, looking at LCS LCA, also reducing CO2, all these activities that they're doing, there are for us many points to learn -- many points to learn from.

But I also like to say that for Toyota as well, we have been taking measures to deal with the case areas. For the past three years, we have been making advanced investments in these areas. And in 2019, looking at the trend in the stock market I think you will be able to see this reflected into the trend. For Toyota as a stock price compared with other car companies, Toyota's share price is making a different move starting to move a different move. In 2019, the press releases regarding the case and the decisions that we made around case in the companies that are working with the real industry, I think we have been making significant investments and that has been acknowledged by the market. And in addition, we have established TRI and TRI-AD. And in these companies win software development it's been worked on, and that will be the core for hyper focus not just in hardware but to employ the idea, the approach of software first and it will be realized utilizing a win that's been developed right now.

And so what we have and what Tesla doesn't have is the units and operation, more than 100 million vehicles out in the world, in this real world that we have in the business that we are in. So without being hesitant to say this, Tesla's business if I can say, is like you can use analogy of kitchen and a chef, I think. So the kitchen and the chef, they have not created a real business yet or a real world yet, but they're trying to trade the recipes. And the chef is saying that well our recipe is going to become the standard of the world and the future. I think that is the kind of business they have. But for Toyota, we have a kitchen. a real kitchen, and we have a real chef too. And we are creating real dishes and there are customers who are very picky about what they like to eat. And they are sitting in front of us and eating our dishes.

So with all these people, we can say we see that the energy situation is different according to which region we talk about in the world. And also, we holding the menu and the recipe probably will be selected because we have the full menu line-up. And of course in looking at the current share price, we are losing against their evaluation as a share price, but we will always be watching and learning from them. And we will always be determined to be the electrification full line-up vehicle maker. And I think we will be one step ahead to be able to be selected from our customers because of the situation it has.

And now for electrification strategy, I'd like Mr. Terashi to respond.

Shigeki Terashi -- Chief Competitive Officer, Chief Project Officer, Chief Officer of Toyota System Supply and Toyota Z

This is Terashi speaking. I'd like to talk a little bit about our electrification strategy. So, Prime Minister Suga said that Japan is going to target becoming carbon neutral by 2050, at 2050. So this means in other words in 2050 in the mobility world, you need to have a zero-emission vehicle in order to achieve a 2050 carbon neutral Japan. So in this situation in this environment around the globe, the environmental regulations are becoming ever more tougher. Therefore toward 2050 in order to achieve that target, various types of technologies will become important. For example, hydrogen, there are research in regions that have excess hydrogen supplies. Those regions should utilize the hydrogen. And then renewable energy, if they have a lot of electricity that can be created from renewable energy, then they can use that.

So I think there's a lot of options according to the regions that talk about. And like our President said, who selects mobility, who selects the cars, at the end it's the customers. So whatever the regulation is, the customer will select what they want. And we will be trying to achieve carbon neutral with what the customer is selecting. So from those two perspectives, we need to advance our technology in order achieve that target. We can't just look at one side of these two. We need to look at the division, the customer, the regulation level. So the environment that we are, all these factors will be a factor to select the type of mobility. And at that time, we want to be able to provide a mobility that customers can select from in each of those respective situations.

So we as a full line-up maker will be working on the fuel cell vehicle and also with the electric vehicles, there is five vehicles too. But among the electrified vehicles, the most practical solution will be hybrid, probably next we will be talking hybrid. So having those multiple options and every year the distribution will be different on how much will be supplied. And at the end, we will be achieving zero emission by utilizing all of these types of vehicles. And that we want always to be [Technical Issues] those people who are going to select.

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Nagatsuka. Thank you. Now let us move onto the next question. From Chunichi. Ms. Osada, please. I'll switch the screen so once you find yourself on the screen, please start your question. Ms. Osada, could you start your question, please?

Hiromi Osada -- Chunichi Newspapers -- Analyst

Thank you. Osada, Chunichi Newspaper. Mr. Toyoda, thank you for your message and the presentation. And in your presentation, you mentioned that -- and I was about ask the question relating to that, relating to the Toyota's car making. As you said, talked about the importance of producing and selling each vehicle one by one, and at the same time, people working for Toyota they have grown stronger, you mentioned that in your presentation as well.

Looking at the first-half and the new car sales in Japan for fiscal year 2021, among the top 10 best-selling vehicles, the Toyota made cars number six models. Six Toyota models are including among top 10. So even if you are able to produce those vehicles, but the list there appealing and attractive customers don't choose them. The fact that your cars are chosen by customers' needs that you have been able to deliver and provide attractive cars in a timely manner, that I think led to the recovery that you have achieved to-date.

In terms of the evolution of car making, has there been any important evolution or important factor in car making? Is there anything that you have personally felt about the important factors in car making under the COVID-19 crisis? And to the last part of your presentation, you refer to Toyota philosophy and I just wanted to ask about that since this is a very good opportunity, stemming from big Toyota precept you refer to Toyota philosophy in which you propose as the company mission to produce happiness for all.

Now, why now? Why have you defined Toyota philosophy in this current context? Going back to Toyota precepts starting with the Sakichi and after his passage in order to achieve this automotive industry to determine the determination Kiichiro the founding father of this company compile these Toyota precepts. And stemming conduct as a new integration for that, you announced and the qualified this Toyota philosophy now. So could you refer to the reason behind that?

Akio Toyoda -- President, Member of the Board of Directors

Thank you for your question. It is the customers and market that determine whether our car is attractive and the feeling. We are trying to produce those cars make them feeling and make them attractive. But sometimes some models are not regarded as such by customers. And therefore, the fact that we have introduced large number of new models and that's how I analyze the situation. One of the reasons relates to the establishment of so-called company system within Toyota. We produce and sell close to 10 million vehicles on a full line basis. Burt in the past within TMC we did have a system under which what is called a global master plan was used. What sort of model is produced to what sort of volume and the different models were prioritized based upon global master plan, that's how we did our business. And under such plan those cars that's well produced -- large amount of the profit, we see as high priority.

And some years ago, I don't exactly remember when, but we had decided to introduce company system. And under that company system in Toyota Motor Corporation, each company would play a certain role amounts 10 million units and each company will have the hardest efforts to make, so that vehicles produced in that company will become most attractive in the period, so that they will be given higher platform. So sometimes just based upon platform or the vehicles used for daily life or poster to Land Cruiser, which was not redesigned for over decades or centuries another model. And for many decades it's difficult any redesigns. And we didn't have a hybrid version for a century. So that's how we stood.

And in that general context, we wanted to introduce a system where somebody within the company wanted to produce and sell a certain types of models and that I think produced the positive results. And in the most recent period at the time of great global financial crisis, we saw Great East Japan Earthquake. We wondered what we should be doing with different projects, and we applied the decelerating break at the time of the global financial crisis, covering all the new project we decided to stop and discontinue those projects for once. But this time facing the crisis, instead of suppressing or discontinuing those activities, we simply tried to continue producing and continued doing business, especially in April and May, when we were not able to operate plants, in those plants what happened in different production plants, once the COVID-19 crisis is over, retailers starts selling [Indecipherable]. We are able to restart the production of vehicles and I am sure that many customers are looking to buy new models. And therefore, maximum of 50 units per day need to be added or increased in production.

What do we have to do now, and many our workers at the frontline thought of what need to be done at this point in order to add the production about 50 units per day, and in order to achieve that, the speed of the production line had to be shortened by four seconds for Toyota. It's not easy to shorten the production line time by four seconds. Some can be done when the production line is stopped. If that is the case, the production lines operating in daytime or night, either those lines stop using that [Indecipherable], based upon efforts, they try to achieve four second shortening of production line. And while doing so, if the production had to be increased all of a sudden, those increased production then was achieved without increasing people assigned to those production lines.

So by doing so, without stopping any of the new projects, that allowed us to introduce new models as have been planned initially. At the same time, about your question on the Toyota philosophy, why now, why did we decide to make a statutory framework for that. Actually, inside Toyota, when I have discussion with many employees, we talk about fight. I seem to have been using that word very often in my discussion. But at the same time, I say we shouldn't discuss in terms of the confrontation context, so people ask, who are you fighting against. And once I was asked by one of the employees, who are you fighting against? And I wondered, who am I fighting against, myself. And the person I am fighting against was actually for the purpose of regaining what it is that makes Toyota, Toyota.

And when I was thinking, what is really making Toyota, a Toyota. And when I had that in mind, I just faced with this COVID-19 crisis and during that crisis time I stayed in the training center of Toyota Group. And there are many historical documents and the materials. And one of the employees found that cone that showed the Toyota precepts, and we really thought that this must be the good thing for us to think about the philosophy. So based upon that conical shape, we established this Toyota philosophy, adding a new vision and also new missions. But earlier one of the members of the corporate auditing board mentioned that Toyota seems that if job is done so wrong as whether is necessary is reduced. We used to have [Indecipherable] disappearing. We know the reason why. The former seconds we survived despite the fact that [Indecipherable] produced what they needed solidly. That's about the people.

In the case of homo sapiens, in addition to that they added beauty, the enjoyment and those other aspect, in addition to producing whether is needed. And that's what one of the members of the board said, so that is to say based upon vision or those drivings to describe what is needed. And even if we can reflect that in those visions, that doesn't ensure your survival. You also need the ability or enjoyment going back over the issue of Toyota production systems.

Toyota is not necessarily almost at their highest efficiency. We always wanted to make things easier. And that's what I continue to say over the years. And according to that person, and also listening to his advice, not just making things easier I have decided to make things enjoyable, that is to say to produce or add the element of homo sapiens. Of course, this is and also the enjoyment is the same Chinese character. But enjoyment and also their work. Because of these factors people choosing their vehicles and allows us to survive over the years.

So in that sense, that's one of the reasons why we have decided to create and as stated before, the Toyota philosophy. But by creating this, we will be able to invite those advice growing into the confidence. What is important is by having a such vision, we can continue discussing what it is that makes Toyota, Toyota. And all this, we have been able to reflect ourselves in response to environmental changes. It's important to use that as a tool for doing this. In that sense, AGM is very close to what factor that makes Toyota, Toyota. And comparing the two, we will make sure that we will be able to chosen by many partners and giving a credit as compared with their strategies. And we will continue to make efforts to that end. So I hope I can continue asking for myself, going forward. I feel as if I'm speaking at the AGM. I have many major shareholders right in front of me so that somehow makes me to respond as if this is an AGM. Thank you very much.

Operator

We'd like go on to the next question. Mr. Yasuhisa Shimashita, please. We will be switching the screen. When you find yourself on the screen, you begin your question please. We are switching the screen now. Mr. Shimashita, can you begin?

Yasuhisa Shimashita -- Motor Journalist -- Analyst

Thank you. I am a motor journalist, my name is Shimashita. Thank you very much for this opportunity. So under COVID, your performance is quite good. And President you always say that you don't like to win, or you don't like to lose. And I'm feeling how Toyota is becoming stronger. And my question is about the Mirai. The next generation Mirai had a test drive recently. And very simply, I thought it was cool. That's my impression. And also, I was very impressed with the very good driving performance. So 30,000 units globally and more than 10,000 units in Japan and growing this Mirai volume is going to be very key for Toyota.

And for the previous generation, I've used Mirai for four years. And from that experience, we heard a question about Tesla but in the similar timing these two vehicles coming out Tesla vehicle and also Mirai, there were people around me also who was wondering which they should buy. And Tesla they have been updating, using those updating opportunities with new technologies. And Elon Musk was a strong character, who appeals with strong messages. But Mirai on the other hand didn't have that kind of strong message.

But for Toyota Mirai is important. The hydrogen society in the future is important. And what is the advantages? What is necessary for the future? That kind of message was not really heard easily from Toyota side. And that's what the people around me were saying and I felt that way too. So for the people who like the advanced technologies, I think those people quite resonate with those messages and then they decide to make their purchase. So for the new generation Mirai or if as you are going to be spreading out popularizing the other CV commercial vehicles, FCVs, sorry, excuse me the fuel cell vehicles further. What is your idea on it? And how you will be doing that or any your plans about the fuel cell vehicles?

Akio Toyoda -- President, Member of the Board of Directors

Well, rather than a message I think it's a story that we try to tell. So we want to introduce our vehicles with a story. We want our models to be understood together with story that it brings. For us, when we launch a new vehicle, we talk about the new features. I think there is a tendency to focus on the new features in the past. But now what we want to focus on is by using or having this model, what kind of story will be brought to you, what kind of story that you will be able to participate in as a main character. I think that should be added to the explanation that we provide when we present a new model. And for the new generation Mirai as well, it's not that just by launching the new Mirai the FCV vehicle start to be seen on the road. It's that for pure EVs and also the FCVs, it always has to be thought together with the infrastructure. So it's not about which future comes either comes first. What I always say is, it's like the flower and the honey bee. So you need both.

Infrastructure and the vehicles is like the relationship between the flower and the honeybee. And now in the environment, we're seeing the wave of electrification around these two. So that will be the trigger. With that trigger, the electrification will be going in the direction of electrification and as a full lineup maker, we want to provide multiple options to the customers. That is what we're thinking. And I hope that Mr. Shimashita you will always be sharply looking at what we do. And if you have any criticisms about our story, you should post that anytime. So we're looking forward to your very sharp comments. Thank you.

Shigeki Terashi -- Chief Competitive Officer, Chief Project Officer, Chief Officer of Toyota System Supply and Toyota Z

So for those kinds of I hope that can be done in a continuous way. I think for us to give a story, it's important to have a continuation. But give us those sharp comments with love, please. We want you to have with your love and emotion, please. Thank you. So it seems that there are more questions, but because of time we would like to limit the question to one more.

Operator

Thank you very much. Yasuo [Phonetic], please. So switch the screen, so if you find yourself on the screen, please start your question. So we are switching the screen. Mr. Yasuo thank you for waiting. Could you start your question please?

Unidentified Participant

Yasuo is my name. Thank you for this opportunity for asking a question. About the Toyota philosophy or the company that mass produces the vehicles for the market that's very good to define your company and such. But the important thing is whether you can sustain that. And if you can remain such a company over a long period of time, looking at the Japanese companies in the past, of course, the founder spirit talks about a very lucky idea. But companies tend to change over the years focusing on profit and thinking about revenues numerous companies and such. And Toyota does have this Toyota precept, but there may have been some less emphasis placed on that. And I really think it's a very good thing that they have decided to have this Toyota philosophy, but I don't know how long and until when we will continue to be in the current position.

And you never know when Toyota's performance deteriorates in the future. So when those things happen, for this to be remain the unwavering value of the company to make sure that that is going to be the case, is it safe whether having in the current situation to make sure that the philosophy lingers on or if the environment changes or conditions change do you think that things could in the company, the values and focuses may change? Is that how you think?

So you're still thinking what is further needed to make sure, by focusing on this Toyota percept which is on due to the philosophy. And one of the questions which is addressed to Mr. Kobayashi and you know I called it Banto and I saw a real smile right now when you're calling Banto. What is the definition of Banto Mr. Kobayashi? And what is a real Banto? Or what is that Banto should never do? What is your view on that? Could you share your views on that? Sorry for asking two questions at a time.

Akio Toyoda -- President, Member of the Board of Directors

So let us start with the answer on Banto. Kobayashi Banto. Now actually existed until fourth year of a show that is 1929. And it disappeared because of the change of the commercial code, because it may be considered as [Technical Issues]. And when I wanted to introduce Banto, the HR people restricted that. I used to be the President Toyota's boss and both [Indecipherable] and myself seem to be a very difficult superior to present. Therefore he didn't want to call us the Vice President, because he is the President, he may be looking down on those Investor Vice President. So we eliminated the system of EVPs. And once the EVP positions are eliminated our President started calling us Banto and Oyaji. So this will just be the system for my own generation. And Banto's role is to help an assist the President. And to convey the philosophy of President to employees in easy and understand manner. And whatever employees are thinking about to make sure that those ideas of the employees are reflected and embedded in the strategy and those I think are the most important revolve of our platform. So in that sense, I make sure, when I have a lunch, whenever, I make sure that I have lunch with executive employees.

And this leads to your first question. To have good and correct understanding of the top executive is the key of ensuring good running of the company, that's most important. I joined Toyota once again at the younger age. And there are numerous people who are capable and with great ability with great caliber. But whether you have the same factor at the top executive, the idea is online with the top executive. Actually the alignment of philosophy is very important, and I personally feel very strongly about that. I mean, whether one is performing well or not is up to others to evaluate, but to have online value is different.

So in the general context, I wanted to communicate what the President is thinking to younger employees or younger executives. So by doing so and we talked about the philosophy and we said we may only be focused on job within the future, the company stand can be changed. We refer to that enquiry. But including other members of the society as the company itself has an in-depth understanding of that, that will ensure sustainable factors of this philosophy itself in our company. And actually in the past, we created many questions for philosophies. We had Toyota way qualified, but none of that had really permitted throughout the company, because once those are qualified and printed and distributed to employees that was the end of those Toyota way and other documents. But we wanted to use a new philosophy in a different manner, reconsidering our own happiness and what we should be doing. I mean Toyota precept is the backbone, which reflect the thinking now you do of the company. And we wanted to translate that Toyota precept, which is written in the rather [Foreign Speech] Japanese into easier to understand Japanese. So in translating that, the role that I play is very important.

So in that sense, I recommend and scored all the executives almost every day and that raised my blood pressure significantly. The younger employees have nothing to be blamed, but when I discuss those things with the employees, I think, I now for the first time understand what the President had in mind. So I'm not quite sure I'm responding to Mr. Yasuo's question, but that I think is the role of a Banto. Whether the point which relates to the philosophy, this is not in gold, the philosophy is not in gold itself, it's only a starting point in my view.

As I mentioned earlier, Toyota in the extent going forward any conditions and environmental change, and when those changes take place for the next generation top executive and they face difficult challenges and probably to have some guiding post, when they find themselves in difficult situation. This Toyota philosophy could serve, for purpose it could be used in that matter, I think, which is good. Mr. Yasuo talked about focus on profit. I don't think, it's wrong and it's a bad thing to pursue profit. Being a company means to make profit and pay tax, that I think it's very important actually and that's the best way to contribute to whole society in our view. So seeking only profit that would be the company's loss, the important thing is what that profit is used for, for firm that profit is going to be used. And having people have full understanding of the importance of for whom the profit is used and how the profit is used to generate such people as many as possible is very important.

Generally speaking, in the society that making profit is something wrong, but company not making profit cannot make any investment for its future and for culture in general. When I became President, our transition was staged, the company was booking deficits. We were a loss-making company at the time. And when we're still making profits, we have to start and put break until everything we think engaged in. And in that general context, we went through that, but today we find ourselves capable of making investment to the future. We can secure our employees and we can shift those works and jobs so that people can fully enjoy. Unless you're making profit, you want to be able to do all those, simply continue putting your foot on to brake. So Mr. Yasuo and all those stakeholders, I'd like to ask all of you not to criticize or put on brake on Toyota trying to save profit or making profit.

Question now so what those profit used for, for what purpose and what sort of determination and intention that you are making so much profits. You can be critic on that, but please look at this on this slide [Technical Issues] and over the long-term, if we say that decision we made at that time is now paying off, and although, everybody was against that decision made at that time, but looking back that will be represented a turning point. I would like to continue making decisions day-in, day-out that this can we make today could be looked at in that perspective. So I hope you will continue to give us rather strict, but also very encouraging support.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 119 minutes

Call participants:

Kenta Kon -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Officer, Accounting Group

Akio Toyoda -- President, Member of the Board of Directors

Shigeki Terashi -- Chief Competitive Officer, Chief Project Officer, Chief Officer of Toyota System Supply and Toyota Z

Katori -- Yomiuri Newspaper -- Analyst

Chiba-san -- Asahi Newspapers -- Analyst

Nagatsuka -- Daily Industrial Newspaper -- Analyst

Hiromi Osada -- Chunichi Newspapers -- Analyst

Noguchi Shuji -- NHK -- Analyst

Unidentified Participant

Ichiro Iwasaki -- Economic Journal -- Analyst

Kamisa -- Asahi Newspapers -- Analyst

Fukuyi -- Daily Automotive Journal -- Analyst

Hans Greimel -- Automotive News -- Analyst

Hiroshi Shimizu -- Nippon Life -- Analyst

Yasuhisa Shimashita -- Motor Journalist -- Analyst

More TM analysis

All earnings call transcripts

10 stocks we like better than Toyota Motor

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Toyota Motor wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.