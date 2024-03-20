Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $246.72, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.91, reflecting a 5.21% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $67.21 billion, down 8.28% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $23.06 per share and a revenue of $302.22 billion, demonstrating changes of +73.64% and +10%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.55% higher. Currently, Toyota Motor Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.6. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.15 for its industry.

It's also important to note that TM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.36. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Foreign industry stood at 0.39 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.