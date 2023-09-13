Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $183.98, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 5.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Toyota Motor Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.34, up 45.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $72.69 billion, up 8.88% from the year-ago period.

TM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.90 per share and revenue of $303.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.26% and +11.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower within the past month. Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Toyota Motor Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.26, so we one might conclude that Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

