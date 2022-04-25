Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $172.16, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.99% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.05% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Toyota Motor Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Toyota Motor Corporation is projected to report earnings of $2.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 53.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $68.2 billion, down 6.02% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.16% lower. Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Toyota Motor Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.89, so we one might conclude that Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

