Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $184.07, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.09% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.39, showcasing a 32.87% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $79.78 billion, up 0.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.22 per share and a revenue of $318.23 billion, representing changes of -12.35% and +1.97%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.44% higher. At present, Toyota Motor Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Toyota Motor Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.26. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 5.6 of its industry.

It's also important to note that TM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

