Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the latest trading day at $172, indicating a +0.92% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 10% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.39, signifying a 32.87% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $79.78 billion, up 0.81% from the year-ago period.

TM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.70 per share and revenue of $323.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.4% and +3.67%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Toyota Motor Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Toyota Motor Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.85 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.35.

One should further note that TM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.3. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 186, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

