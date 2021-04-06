Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed at $155.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.8% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 9.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.26% in that time.

TM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TM is projected to report earnings of $3.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 688.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $71.25 billion, up 9.3% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TM currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, TM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.16.

Investors should also note that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.85 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

