Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the most recent trading day at $171.45, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.89% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.25% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Toyota Motor Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Toyota Motor Corporation to post earnings of $2.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 53.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $68.2 billion, down 6.02% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.4% lower. Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.14, so we one might conclude that Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, TM's PEG ratio is currently 0.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

