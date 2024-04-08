Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the latest trading day at $244.21, indicating a +1.44% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.86% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.21% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.91, indicating a 5.21% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $67.21 billion, reflecting an 8.28% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.37.

We can also see that TM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.