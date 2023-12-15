Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) ended the recent trading session at $180.62, demonstrating a -1.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 3.67% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.66, reflecting a 3.17% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $73.72 billion, up 6.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.31 per share and revenue of $305.05 billion, which would represent changes of +45.41% and +11.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.44% higher within the past month. As of now, Toyota Motor Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.4.

One should further note that TM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.39.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

