Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) closed the latest trading day at $232.88, indicating a +1.07% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.02% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.19% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 10.7% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.91, down 5.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $67.21 billion, down 8.28% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Toyota Motor Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.82% downward. Toyota Motor Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Toyota Motor Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.07 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that TM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.38.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 179, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

